The past week for me was all about my short film, “Thalon.” Although I did manage to lose another three pounds in the process.
Sunday, June 23 was our final rehearsal before the big day that Monday. Afterwards, the entire cast and our director were invited out to Highlands Ridge for a barbecue and some pool time. I took full advantage of the pool time and burned a lot of calories that night.
Day one began bright and early at 4:30 a.m. or if you’re counting when I got up and started getting ready, 3 a.m. I made my way to South Beach Beauty Academy (SBBA) in Sebring where our alien extras were being created. Seeing three regular people transformed into aliens over the course of two hours was pretty amazing. Diana and her crew are masters at what they do.
Being up that early I of course had some coffee on the way there. Someone brought donuts from Dunkin’ Donuts and most everyone there indulged, including me. It was just one with my coffee, but I soon regretted it.
By 6:30 a.m. our aliens were finished and it was time to drive down to Dimitri’s Family Restaurant and the Back Alley Bar & Grill for the day’s filming. We filmed over half the movie there from 7-11:30 a.m. While on set, there was plenty of coffee on hand as well as many different kinds of bagels, muffins and pastries. I think I drank as many cups of coffee as I did bottles of water that morning.
As far as food goes, I had two bagels (Asiago is my favorite) during those few hours. I was so involved in what was going on and making sure I was watching every scene that I didn’t really think about eating. This was rectified at 11:30 a.m. when filming was done at that location and we were treated to a variety of pizzas and salads from Dimitri’s for lunch. Hot, hungry and tired I had two large slices of pineapple and ham pizza, some Greek salad and more water.
I spent a lot of my time there sitting (I did get a cameo at the bar in one scene) but I also moved around a lot too.
The most brutal day was day two, Tuesday, June 25. For that day we spent the entire day at SBBA getting makeup done and filming the rest of the movie. We filmed one crucial scene inside and the rest of the movie was filmed outside the beauty school. I spent most of the day on my feet, outside during the filming and inside when we came in to cool off.
It was ridiculously hot out that day and we were all feeling it. I had water in my hands almost all the time and we took frequent breaks to go back inside to the air conditioning for rest. I ate better that day having my usual eggs and grapes for breakfast and a turkey wrap for lunch. But despite my best efforts, I believe the sun and the standing got to me. We started the day at 6 a.m. and by the time we left at 6 p.m. my feet were blistered and screaming in pain, my back hurt and I was sunburned on my shoulders and arms.
I went back to work that Wednesday but by Thursday I was feeling none too well and ended up back at home and sleeping for 14 hours. I was wiped.
By Friday morning I felt much better. The burned shoulders weren’t on fire anymore, I was properly hydrated and back to my sensible eating habits. Stepping on the scale and discovering I had lost three pounds was a shock, but a happy one.
I also learned a valuable lesson for the next set I’m on, because this won’t be the last one. I need to double my efforts when it comes to staying hydrated. I also need to take frequent breaks that include sitting and consuming water. And let’s try and stay out of the sun, shall we?
