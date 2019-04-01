Yoga is a practice to improve and increase mental/physical strength with concentration, dedication and practice by just closing the eyes, deeply inhaling and exhaling. Harness the resulting energy into strength for the day.
Yoga is a way to turn “inward” and access your body/mind/emotions to clear the path for new energy and positive growth. Yoga opens the mind to release stored tension and renew the spirit of Life. When you begin to move into postures, the body guides direction by accessing subconscious/conscious physical/mental energy and awareness of limitations at the present time that creates tension and tightness in the muscles and lack of flexibility.
Yoga postures are initiated with slow intention, consciously motivated to release negative energy with coordinated deep breathing/relaxation. The motivation to pursue Yoga is to let go of conditioned thinking and a focus on “Regeneration of Mind/Body.”
We talked with Gold’s Gym Yoga practitioners for feedback on the benefit of their Yoga practice and “Reach for the Stars” posture. Bobbi Brown says one of the benefits of this pose is “lengthening the arms in a straight line” which expels energy in both directions with proper alignment. Bharti Patel says the pose “benefits balance.” She adds, “Balance is most important in gaining strength of the body.” Ranjan Patel added that “right balance improves physical alignment of the whole body with extended legs/feet and arms.”
As we look at the picture of these Yoga students, we observe straight spines which Norma Midence emphasizes as “one of goals of lengthening postures.” As we become aware of the lengthened spine, we also open the chest which Jane Hansen says is an “important benefit to increase deep breathing and expel toxins in the body.”
Alteration of tension and relaxation through inhales and exhales creates a wave of vibration to release tension in the mind and body, calming emotions. Breath control through “Pranayama” (deep breathing through the nose) is a discipline to focus the mind inward. Our bodies will not change without conscious motivation, effort and a goal to “regenerate” our mind/body. The breath is key. Yoga is therapeutic and curative, as the mind focuses inward to instill self-discipline.
Yoga is a journey into “curiosity” of who we are and “what potential lies silent beneath the armored plate that we cannot see,” as Carl Jung describes as the luminosity of the hidden foundations of the conscious mind.
Ponder these thoughts in Yoga practice to become fully absorbed in sweeping away distracting obstacles and observing the creative force to move the mind/body into regeneration. Just as the leaf drops from the tree and flutters into the Earth, so we are. We nourish our life force and share that regenerative spirit and “synchronicity” with others. Join in awakening harmony through Yoga.
