The most important pose in yoga is “Savasana,” the final yoga posture in a daily practice. This pose is most everyone’s favorite posture as it is a time to completely let go physically, mentally and emotionally. It is a quiet respite at the end of practice to release any tension from the body with an inventory from head to toe.
The first step is to lie down on the back and just breathe or extend both legs up the wall.
There are several ways to fall into Savasana simply by closing the eyes, letting them drop deep into the eye socks, releasing the tongue from the roof of the mouth, widening the space between the eyes, loosening the scalp and sinking deep into the Earth as all thoughts are released with the only focus on deep breathing and letting go.
The world moves out of our mind for another time and we deepen and lengthen each inhale/exhale. We loosen the tension in the body through deep breathing.
If you have “legs up the wall” you can go through the same relaxation as you quiet the mind. Relax the neck and throat as you press the shoulder blades deep into the Earth. Bring the chin closer to the chest to release the seven little vertebrae in the neck. Quiet the vibrations of the vocal cords. Release the arms and legs.
Quietly breathe deep breaths in through the nose and visualize the rich oxygenated blood carrying renewed oxygen throughout all the body parts. Observe the rise and fall of the front thoracic cavity and the spreading of the “wings” of the back. Take a calm journey throughout the body and let go of any tension in the mind by breathing it out.
We call it “mining” tension. Internally, feel the tight spots, inhale pure oxygenated blood into those spaces and deeply release and exhale. Relax and renew with every breath. If thoughts of the world creep into the mind, let those thoughts float through the mind like little butterflies. Bring your attention back to your deep breathing and save the worldly thoughts for another time. Savasana is your time to let go.
Explore the replenished spaces in your physical/mental body and fall deeper into relaxation. Remain still except for the rise and fall of the chest.
“Letting go a little improves life. Letting go a lot brings happiness and joy.” — Jim McGregor.
