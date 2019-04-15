The primary cause of headaches is tension from poor posture, depression and anxiety, resulting in pressure around the head/neck/shoulders. Other contributing factors may be tight glasses, clothing constrictions, lack of physical movement, vascular or blood vessel changes, physical injuries, dental/sinus pain and overindulgence in coffee, sugar or non-nutritional foods. We can make changes in our habits with practice to reinforce proactive healing and thinking towards a positive solution of physical injuries beyond our perspective.
The first step in relieving headache pain is relaxing the mind and body and letting go of tension producing thoughts. We may not be able to cure a contributing illness but we can avoid putting energy into negative thoughts by transmuting them into healing.
This may sound simple when physical pain dominates, however, constantly fueling negative thoughts only tightens tension and the headache persists or is reinforced. So, take a break, change mental focus and begin the process of relief, practicing this healing Yoga sequence.
Begin by closing the eyes and deeply inhaling/exhaling. Break the cycle of reinforcing pain and focus only on the healing breath. Keep the eyes closed and move slowly. Relax the face and drop the tongue from the roof of the mouth, releasing tension in the jaw. Bend the chin down closer to the chest to relieve neck strain.
Slowly turn the head from side to side then back to center, repeating several times on each side. Keeping the eyes closed, begin to inhale and roll the eyes widely around in a slow circle one way, then exhaling and rolling the eyes around in the socket, the opposite direction. Next, with eyes still closed, move the eyeballs up to the far-left corner (inhale), then move the eyes to the far-right corner (exhale) and repeat on the other side.
Next, go internally and evaluate how you are presently holding the body, staying in Tadassana, breathe in and lengthen the spine as you raise both arms as high as possible, palms facing each other with ears touching the upper arms. Slowly lower the arms long by the sides as you inhale/exhale. Relax the upper body but avoid slumping the spine; keep it long.
Turn the head to the right and lower the head and right shoulder as you raise the left arm over you left ear. Breath and relax the neck. Do the same on the other side. Return the head back to center (neck nice and long) then roll the head very slowly round in a circle, one way then the other. Repeat any of the poses that provide relief.
Finally, for shoulder relaxation, lift them up to the ears and slowly roll them back pulling the shoulder blades deeper into the back. Relax. Repeat several times. Keep the spine lengthened.
Gradually, open the eyes, take a deep breath inhale/exhale though the nose. Relax the mind and feel the relief that you have created. It works so continue to practice these simple moves before tension sets in. These Yoga moves are wonderful to do when you first wake up in the morning and before retiring. Focus on health in all stages of physical pain. We can find mental/emotional/physical relief if we believe we can!
