At the end of every Yoga class we do “Shavasana” a time to restore the mind/body after practicing various asanas (poses). It is the time to lay flat on the back, close the eyes, drop the tongue from the roof of the mouth and just deeply breath, inhaling and exhaling through the nose. Let all thoughts go. If thoughts creep into the mind, let them float through like little butterflies and return to focus on deep breathing.
In Shevasana, begin by centering the breath. Invite feelings of peacefulness and acceptance to pass over the body in a wave of gentle kindness to yourself. To calm the mind, relax and repeat silent words such as: “May I be free and happy in this present moment.” Breathe the thoughts into the body to manifest deeper relaxation. Release any fear gripping the body into tightness; release thoughts that create tension.
Just let go. Create a feeling of loving kindness to yourself and to all those in your life. Create a radiant center of light and visualize it as a golden circle emanating from the core of your being. Honor your well-being in the present state.
Think no thoughts that evoke tension. Allow healing thoughts to enter into your consciousness, not thinking but feeling what it is like to be “well.” Still the mind.
Avoid thoughts of guilt, oppression, pain, injustice, past negativity and bring the present moment into a place of calmness without judgment. Just be. Plant a garden in the mind that deepens an appreciation of life, neutralizing negativity and nurturing seeds of Beauty. Be calm. Let all thoughts go of pain by not giving these thoughts any energy.
Create a garden of beauty within and breathe it out. Remain in Shavasana for at least 15 minutes before coming into a comfortable seated posture, gradually opening the eyes, returning to the world in another state of peaceful consciousness.
In Yoga, as we practice, we expand and grow initiating new postures that sometimes can challenge the muscles to let go and move more flexibly for better health; we do the same as we change our thoughts/feelings beyond the past, nurturing the beauty of the present moment. Shevasana is a wonderful state of “Being” in which to restore Serenity. Is there any other better reality we can choose?
