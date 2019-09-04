Yoga is a practice that sculpts the body into a healthy form. By learning and practicing Yoga postures, we create a healthy diet habit, drink plenty of water/liquid and grow. “Body Sculpting” adds another healthy dimension to Yoga practice using light hand weights.
At the beginning of Yoga class, start by practicing several standing postures without weights such as Tadassana, Warrior and Triangle Pose. After “awakening” the body, pick up one to three-pound weights in each hand assessing what feels comfortable to lift doing at least three repetitions, repeating it on each side five times. Hold the weights loosely and gradually, do a few bicep curls in each hand, then put the weights down and continue performing the same Yoga poses to see the difference in strength.
Yoga “Body Sculpting” emphasizes setting realistic goals to build muscle strength not bulk, assessing what you are able to do. The goal is not to build large muscular bulk but to increase strength.
Yoga “Body Sculpting” is slow moving, gradually increasing repetitions. As you gain strength add additional repetitions and heavier weights. However, begin body sculpting using light weights with two to three repetitions on each side.
As these Yoga students, Cory Carbona, Nancy Wild, Jean Preece, Carol Todd and Christy Piatt demonstrate in the 10:30 a.m. YMCA class, each person has a 2-pound weight in each hand. Determine the weight which is most comfortable to lift straight up from each shoulder, one arm at a time then gradually increase repetitions on each side. The body takes time to adjust so be patient and continue to practice.
Move up to higher weights with less repetitions when you feel you have gained strength enough to keep the posture form and are able to do at least two to three repetitions. Be sure to avoid selecting weights that cause muscle strain and possible injury.
“Body Sculpting’ is a wonderful new goal to add to your Yoga practice! Be patients and enjoy the challenge!
