LAKELAND — Cornerstone Hospice is celebrating the recent graduation of two registered nurses from its Nurse Residency Program.
Patrick Carey, of Sebring, and Robert Broyles, of Lakeland, successfully completed the six-month program which is designed to cultivate nurses who have no previous nursing experience and to specifically train them in the areas of hospice and palliative care. Carey and Broyles are the third and fourth graduates of the program.
Throughout the program the nurse residents gain valuable insight to disease progression, team building, symptom management and palliation, documentation requirements and the interdisciplinary approach. They participate in patient care that takes place at home, in a facility, in one of Cornerstone’s four Hospice Houses and the Cornerstone Hospice Care Unit at Orlando Health. Additionally, the nurse residents experience the roles RN’s have in admissions and in the Cornerstone Hospice call center which take inquiries from patients and families.
“Upon graduation from the program, each resident fills an integral role in the organization as a competent hospice nurse who can support our mission in any Cornerstone Hospice setting,” said Nadia Soulouque, MBA/HRM, PHR, SHRM-CP, Director of Training & Professional Development. “Additionally, it supports our retention efforts by exposing the nurse residents to opportunities for growth within the organization.”
“It offers a greater awareness of other aspects of the organization and helps me to be a better team player,” said Carey who received his RN from South Florida State College and now serves Cornerstone Hospice patients throughout Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties. “I have a better grasp of the resources available throughout the organization which helps with patient care. I feel like Cornerstone is a phenomenal organization to work for.”
Acceptance in the Cornerstone Hospice Nurse Residency Program requires a minimum two-year commitment to remain at Cornerstone Hospice if offered a full-time position. The nurse residents are encouraged to pursue Certified Hospice and Palliative Nurse (CHPN) accreditation at the end of the first year of employment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.