BRIGHTON — Seminole Brighton Casino is kicking off 2019 with exciting promotions and entertainment throughout January, February and March.
On Sunday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 17 (both at 2 p.m.), the property will hold a $75,000 Big Bingo Game (with $100 buy in; regular games pay $1,000) along with a $50,000 Coverall Jackpot Game (Bingo in 50 numbers or less, or a $5,000 consolation prize).
Guests will also have the chance to win a Toyota Corolla (Saturday, Jan. 26) or Cadillac XT4 (Saturday, March 2) between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
For the Toyota Corolla, guests may earn entries from January 1 to January 26 and earn double entries every Tuesday, while entries may be earned for the Cadillac XT4 from Feb. 1 to March 2 with double entries available every Tuesday and Saturday during that period. Additionally, at 10 p.m., there will be a $5,000 cash drawing on each car day. Earn entries from 7 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 26 and March 2, respectively.
On Saturday, February 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the casino will also feature the Brighton Bash, a punch board game for prizes. There will be 30 winners of cash, Free Play or gift cards valued between $250 and $1,000.
During January and February (on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight), the casino will spotlight a variety of entertainers. Following is the schedule:
Wonderama (Jan. 18 and Feb. 22)
Eva & Paparo (Jan. 25 and Feb. 8)
Tailored Soul (Jan. 26)
Carla Holbrook (Feb. 2 and Feb. 16)
PUR Royale (Feb. 1)
Warren Silvers (Feb. 9)
Party Express (Feb. 15)
Serge Duo (Feb. 23)
