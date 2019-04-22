“Relax and renew” is one of the strongest motivations for an individual to begin a Yoga practice. Yoga is often a new beginning for people on a personal quest to discover serenity through physical/mental/emotional self-actualization.
Yoga is more than what some refer to as an “exercise” or a place to come for “stretching” or a “workout” which it is, of course, but in essence it is a philosophy/practice of integrating well-defined Yoga postures, for the benefit of our health, into our daily life functions, such as standing, sitting, walking with a goal to regenerate the mind/body.
Choosing to practice Yoga is learning how to transmute energy through a relaxed mind and manifest it in the mind/body image we project. The goals we choose to project into reality, requires patience, time, pro-active energy and visualization. The Yoga journey begins very slowly and simply in the present moment.
“Awakening the Body”
Our first goal in practicing Yoga is to remove tension in the mind/body. Stand straight in Tadassana or Mountain Pose, back long and straight, balancing with the eyes closed, body in alignment. Lift both arms to the sky, side by side facing each other. Take a deep long breath and turn the palms forward. Then clasp the hands together over the head, turn them over and slowing bring the arms and body forward into a deep bend with knees slightly bent and a long back.
Slowly raise the body and lengthen the arms to the sky, inhale deeply then slowly release the clasped hands and circle the arms back to the sides. Repeat this simple body awakening posture at least five times and hold each pose for a count of 10. This is a basic pose to awaken the body before moving into other postures.
The first acknowledgement in practicing Yoga is very obvious but may be taken for granted. It is how we breathe. In Yoga, we use the “healing breath,” to replenish the body with fresh, oxygenated blood through the inhale, expelling carbon dioxide in the exhale, releasing tension, tightness, and negativity stored in the body/mind/emotions.
According to Richard Miller, PhD and Mediation Practitioner, “Focusing on the depth and rhythm of the breath turns off the network of shallow breathing, enabling the Yoga Practitioner to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, encouraging the mind/body to relax. Focused breathing is a moment-to-moment flow of sensation, energy and feedback that helps to deactivate the brain’s default network, allowing each person to locate him/herself in space and time.”
Inhaling deeply through the nose, and exhaling the same length of time, supports the nervous system in establishing an equilibrium or a calming balance in face of stress, moving through everyday challenges. To deepen the inhales and lengthen the exhales, count how long it takes to inhale through the nose and match the count when exhaling the same breath.
Deep breathing is a central focus of concentration and an early warning of stress if it becomes shorter, quicker and “panting” breathing takes over. If this occurs, we may want to break away from the current activity. If we have our Yoga mat nearby or a blanket, we can lie down and close the eyes. However, Yoga is a practice we can do anywhere. First, we draw our attention inward, begin to deeply breath, gently close the eyes, quiet the mind and let go of the world.
Yoga helps to renew energy and move back into our world, free to laugh and enjoy Life. We begin our practice slowly with a few postures to “awaken” the mind/body as the frenzied world fades into the background. It is our time to discover our inner being just waiting to be actualized.
As we slowly evolve, we share our harmony with others. There are always “trying times” and people who ruffle our serenity but our path is solid as we actualize and put back into the world an appreciation of harmony and an awakened consciousness.
