AVON PARK — Students studying for careers in the health sciences at South Florida State College (SFSC) received nearly $22,000 in scholarships during the December meeting of SFSC’s District Board of Trustees.
Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarships were awarded to SFSC students in nursing, dental education, and radiography programs. The students may use the scholarships for tuition, textbooks, lab fees, and childcare.
Students receiving the scholarships are studying within three health science disciplines:
Nursing: Evelia Cabrera, Candace Dean, Esmerelda DeLoera, Jose Gamez, Danielle Minnick, Laura Moros, Brenda Ramirez, Leonel Rodriguez Jr., Katherine Yeager, and Edena Walton.
Dental Education: Kimberly Albritton, Taylor Connell, Ashley De Santiago, Sebrina Gillilan, Janet Lopez, Patricia Pacheco-Trahan, Fracesca Pemble, Jacqueline Perez, Nancy Rodriguez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Janet Sanchez.
Radiography: Jessie Cuellar, Katherine Gammage, and Tonya Hamilton.
The scholarships are the result of a partnership between the Florida College System (FCS) Foundation and Florida Blue. The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship was created to sustain a source of funding for student scholarships at Florida’s colleges to meet the growing need for skilled nurses and allied health professionals who serve the state’s diverse population. The SFSC Foundation, Inc. provided a 50 percent match of the original $10,871 provided by the FCS Foundation and Florida Blue, as the funds must be matched dollar for dollar by private donors at the local level.
“Because of the FCS Foundation and Florida Blue, SFSC students can complete their studies with a long-term goal of providing the high quality health care that our communities deserve,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC’s executive director of Institutional Advancement.
The FCS Foundation, based in Tallahassee, is a nonprofit organization that solicits gifts and donations from corporations and individuals for distribution to Florida’s 28 community and state colleges. SFSC has received scholarships for health sciences students since 2006. Florida Blue, previously known as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, provides individual and group health insurance to millions of Floridians.
