Riding a motorcycle is a thrilling activity for many, and while it’s not without risk, most riders today know how to take proper precautions to protection themselves. Helmets are invaluable for protecting our heads, and jeans, long-sleeved jackets, and other clothing items help protect our skin. What many of us fail to think about, however, is protecting our ears.
The majority of motorcycle engines produce sounds around 100 decibels. According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), exposure to sounds exceeding 100 dB for more than 15 minutes can cause permanent hearing damage.
But research shows that wind noise is actually the main cause of noise-induced hearing loss for motorcyclists. In fact, driving at highway speeds causes wind noise as loud as a chainsaw, which will certainly cause permanent damage over time.
Many believe that by wearing a full, snug-fitting helmet, their ears are protected. But the reality is that helmets are not an effective barrier for road noise. Studies indicate they only reduce noise by about three to five decibels.
Even an inexpensive set of earplugs can reduce noise exposure by about 35 decibels, enough to protect your ears all day long from dangerous sound levels. However, many prefer custom molded plugs, which offer a tighter seal and increased comfort. Schedule a visit with an audiologist today to get a custom-pair of earplugs made and protect your ears for all the miles ahead.
