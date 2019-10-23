By NANCY DALE
Yoga For Life
This pose has multiple benefits in flexibly by twisting, bending and holding the posture to establish new “muscle memory.” If the body is used to staying in one position, we compromise our ability to flow with fluid motion, bending and walking tall. This posture is pursued with intensity as it takes concentration to break through the limitation of turning and twisting the core to one side, lengthening one leg and bending the opposite leg to balance and hold the pose. Wow…that’s a lot of energy but worth it!
Side Angle Extension Twist is a practical pose to assist in keeping the spine limber in order to fluidly move. If we remain tight in the spine and hold it that way, the body becomes locked in which limits the ability to easily turn from side to side, forward bend and lengthen legs. We don’t have to be a Majorette to understand the promise of this pose. However, it does take dedication and practice.
A 2012 study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine looked into Yoga as a way to improve arterial compliance, or elasticity to increase muscle strength. The 8-month study had participants perform a variety of leg-related yoga poses, one of which was Extended Side Angle Pose. Researchers concluded that leg muscle strength improves with Yoga. This pose also helps anchor balance in both sides of the body.
“Tension” from everyday stress is stored in muscles and other organs. Releasing tension through flexible movement, tweaks the spine to bend/lengthen which is one of the main benefits of Yoga. We need to break old patterns of conditioned movement that have frozen the mind and body in limitation. Let go! It is a myth that physical “age” holds us back (not ignoring other non-preventable infirmaries); it is the mindset that does so, thus, we need to reverse that thinking with dedication to improve our health. It takes conscientious effort. So, enjoy Flexibility by practicing Yoga and feeling alive.
Colleen, Ricky, Denise, Andrea and Mie Mie in the YMCA Thursday night class; their bodies have learned to move by twisting and holding the pose. We gain “core strength and balance,” says Denise. Andrea says the pose “improves concentration.” Coleen adds that this pose, “lengthens the side body.” Ricky enjoys the pose because it “promotes flexibility.” Mie Mie says “it improves balance.”
First, stand in Tadasana (Mountain Pose) with the body tall and aligned. Extend the left leg out to the side with the foot flat on the ground. Extend the body to the left and lift arm straight down the left leg. The right knee is bent as the right arm crosses over the right ear. The extensions and twists on the left, keeps the body aligned while holding the pose; this is the Magic formula.
It takes practice to keep repeating the posture straight and then relaxing into it to create new muscle memory. Do not “freeze” tight into the posture, just let go and relax. Experiment moving into -pose and observe what transpires in the mind. Stay positive!
