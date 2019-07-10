For this week’s status update, I’m happy to report that I have lost another two pounds this week. That brings the total to 54 pounds!
To be fair, however, part of that could be due to being sick for three days. Or it could just be because I was following my diet and keeping my calorie burn up. Being able to track my calories burned, steps taken and other factors via my Fitbit has helped keep me going, even when I just want to lay down and be stationary.
I’ve noticed over the past 2-3 weeks that my average calories burned each day has been higher than it was back in May. I attribute this to staying on my feet more and generally keeping active. It’s not a huge spike, going from around 3,200 to closer to 3,700, then to 4,500 or more on pool days. It’s a small jump to go from 3,200 to 3,700, but that adds up over time.
Since I’ve increased these numbers I’ve lost an average of 2.3 pounds each of the last three weeks. This compared to an average of 1.25 pounds each week for the month prior. While I know that can change week to week, it’s still encouraging to see those trends and now I’ve improved over time. With the Fitbit I can go back and look at weight loss, calories burned, steps taken and even time spent sleeping. Just another great way to see results rather than just stepping on a scale.
Having lost the weight I find that I’m sleeping better and for longer than before. When I first got started, my average time asleep at night was anywhere from 40 minutes to an 1.5 hours before waking. It made for restless sleep and rough days. Now my average is pushing the 4-6 hour range. There have even been a couple eight hour nights! What a difference.
If those numbers don’t tell you the story, I can testify that on the day I am writing this I have been up for over six hours and haven’t had one cup of coffee. Six months ago I’d be craving it. I still consider myself a coffee drinker but some days I don’t need it. And that’s pretty awesome.
With more and more happening with my film pursuits, I’ll need all the sleep I can get. Filming my pilot episode of “Thalon” in June was just the tip of the iceberg. There is a movie getting ready to film at the Caddy Shack in Sebring, I’m preparing another short to shoot soon and I am talking with another production that wants to film here. Definitely not a time to be tired!
