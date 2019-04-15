I’ve been starting these columns off with an update on any weight lost over the previous week. So, why break tradition, right?
Last week I dropped another two pounds. That makes 43 overall since January. Some people wait for that one day each week when their favorite show is on to see what happened to the hero. That’s kind of what it’s like when I get to Friday and do my weigh-in.
I don’t think it about all week long, only thinking about my meal choices and my steps. But by Thursday I start wondering how well I’ve done and lately I’ve actually looking forward to stepping on that scale. I think that’s because I feel so confident about what I’ve been doing during the week that I’m not terrified about the results.
So, this week when I stepped on that scale and saw the lower number than the previous week, I smiled and immediately texted my wife the number. Her response of “I’m proud of you,” just reinforces my resolve and reminds me that I’m on the right path.
The next step, and an important one, is that the scale then gets put away and stays out of sight until the next Friday. Even though I’m only weighing myself once a week, it still helps not having that scale out where I can see it every day. Out of sight out of mind.
One welcome product of all this success losing weight is my energy level. I’m more energized than I was before. I welcome having to walk places. I’m even finding myself parking a bit further than I used to when I go places. I spent Saturday outside pressure washing my house, something that I never would have considered four months ago.
I’m still dealing with pain in my hip and back, but it has gotten slightly better.
I’ve also found myself in a good mood most days. Despite what is happening around me I feel good mentally. I feel like I’m carrying around less stress and it has manifested in a better attitude each morning and my creativity has increased which is a most welcome thing.
Even though I still have a way to go before I hit my target weight, I’m headed down the correct road and I feel good doing it.
