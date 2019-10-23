The auditory cortex is the part of the brain that processes sensory information in the form of sound. Though it’s a fact that the auditory cortex is not wholly responsible for hearing, it is essential to processing and understanding what you’re hearing.
Housed in the temporal lobe within the cerebral cortex, the auditory cortex receives signals from the ears related to pitch and the volume of certain sounds. Alarm clocks, ring tones, car horns, etc. are processed through the auditory cortex, as well as harmonic, melodic and rhythmic patterns. In other words, without the auditory cortex, listening to music would be about as exciting as listening to a white noise machine.
What is the function of the auditory cortex within the overall health of the hearing system?
There are generally three levels through which the brain interprets sound—first as a reflex, then through the auditory cortex and finally passing through various other parts of the brain. Multiple neurons within the auditory cortex contribute to the ability to process and understand sound smoothly and efficiently. If there is damage to the auditory cortex, it will show up in a lack of ability to hear and understand sound.
Those with auditory cortex damage can struggle with daily activities like holding a conversation, a walk sign beep or recognizing their alarm. Additionally, auditory cortex damage can compromise binaural hearing, or the ability of both ears to work together.
How can we keep the auditory cortex healthy?
As we we are likely to experience age-related hearing loss, which multiple studies have shown is linked to cognitive decline. This can lead to a withdrawal from social activities, and a greater risk of depression and other mental health issues. The auditory cortex can also be impacted by age, resulting in many of the difficulties described above.
To limit decline, it’s important to engage the brain continually through going out in social environments that may be challenging, being around background noise and listening to enjoyable music. There are also training programs available that combine auditory and cognitive stimuli, for example, the Earobics program, or standardized hearing tests available through your audiologist.
Additionally, preemptive hearing healthcare from protective, custom earplugs to hearing aids, can be invaluable part of your whole health strategy in diminishing the risks of both hearing loss and cognitive decline associated with it.
If you suspect you may be suffering from symptoms related to hearing loss, call 863-386-9111 to schedule an appointment with our audiologist at Central FL Hearing Services (Dr. Andrea Livingston) to further discuss how to best protect your hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.