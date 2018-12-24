Maintaining good health is an everyday choice and practice. Sometimes frustration and stress turn-off rational thinking and we blindly overindulge in alcohol, sweets or gorge on food to find comfort. However, despite the past, the present time offers a wonderful opportunity to re-invent the future; we just have to begin it. Choosing a Yoga practice is a fulfilling a pathway to discover and re-invent a new “self” letting go of the past.
An Inventory of self-discovery
When we unroll the Yoga mat, we are stepping into a new reality. When we begin to practice Yoga postures and concentrate on every movement to align and strengthen the body and mind, we are entering a new reality, As we do the various postures that focus on strengthening/lengthening different body parts, we learn to visualize, internally, our physical and mental bodies, present limitations and learn ways to grow through them with a new focus. We realize we can create a new standard of excellence each time we practice a posture for the purpose of strengthening bones, increasing oxygenation of the blood through the “healing breath,” finding and releasing stress stored in the body and finishing our daily practice in calmness and fulfillment.
As we learn where we are tight in the body, we focus our mind on discovering postures that will re-align muscles/bones, relieve tension, pain and improve concentration on healing. Yoga is not something that we “come to” like the gym, it is a daily practice that we live in our everyday activities and guide our health to positive outcomes.
“Table Top” pose
In everyday movement, we hold “balance,” strengthening the spine, arms and shoulders. However, if we unconsciously walk around “slouched,” the spine will gradually stay in this position as “muscle memory” makes it a daily practice. We can learn to lengthen the spine, relieve stress/tension held in it and create new “muscle memory” learning to walk and sit with a straight spine.
We can increase the flexible use of our wrists, ankles arms and shoulders by using the muscles of the spine to support a greater range of motion, so we can gradually lift our arms higher when reaching up/out and opening the shoulders wider to increase blood flow and release stress all the way from the bottom of the feet to the top of the head.
“Table Top” Yoga posture is a way to strengthen the spine, wrists and shoulders.
Let’s practice “Table Top”
Begin by laying on the back with arms and legs lengthened and relaxed. Slowly slide bent legs over the feet and left the core up with straight arms, palms of the hands and fingers point to the back. The challenge is to line up the knees over the ankles as you bend them and align the shoulders over the outstretched arms lifting the torso into a flat “Table Top.”
It sounds like a simple/easy pose, but it will take practice to lift the “core” of the body and level it out flat enough so someone can place a glass of water on the abdomen without it spilling. A fun challenge!
Gradually, move into the pose step-by-step and soon you will feel the healthy benefit of a stronger core, arms, shoulders, wrists, legs and lengthened level neck. Join a Yoga class to find assistance in learning how to gain the most benefit from practicing “Table Top” pose correctly. You can do it!
