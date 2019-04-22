The candy industry does very well on Easter. Between the chocolate bunnies and the marshmallow Peeps, you also have the Cadbury Cream Egg and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs. Lots of sweet treats that excite kids and adults alike.
I’ve always been a fan of anything Reese’s. Every Easter the kids get a chocolate bunny and my wife and I always got one of those giant Reese’s rabbits. Then there’s the Reese’s Pieces that are packaged like a giant carrot. Those would last us a few days.
But this year things are different. I’ve gone away from having processed sugar and candy. I haven’t had anything Reese’s related since January. This got me thinking about what could I have instead? If I wanted that treat of something sweet on a day that normally is filled with sweet chocolate and plenty of comfort foods, what would I choose?
My go to for something sweet right now is grapes. I love the green ones and the bigger the better. I always have some with breakfast, so having a small bowl of them for a snack in place of candy seemed like a no-brainer.
Then there’s honey roasted cashews. I’ve chosen cashews as my snack of choice since I started this weight loss journey. But I’ve found that the honey roasted cashews give me that sweet taste but without the crazy calories or high sugar count that certain chocolate treats do.
I found them in the produce department of Walmart where all the organic nuts and snacks are kept. They sit right next to the regular cashews that I love so much. They’re also cheaper than Planter’s brand and have less sodium.
Like the grapes, fruit is a good alternative if you’re looking for something sweet. Whether you’re having grapes, strawberries, apple slices or even watermelon it’s always a good idea to pair it with a protein like cashews or almonds. The protein helps your body digest the sugars better. This is why my breakfast fruit is always paired with scrambled eggs.
That’s one important lesson I learned during my time in Biggest Loser.
I’ve discovered that alternatives for the usual processed foods or even fast food are out there if you’re willing to look for them. Just doing things like switching out standard pasta for vegetable pasta makes a big difference. Snacking on fruits and nuts rather than candy or chips can also be a game changer.
And cutting out soda is huge too. I know I’ve mentioned this before, but some flavored sparkling water does the trick for me. The bubbles from the carbonation gives you that soda sensation without any of the calories or sugars. Plus, after being away from it for a couple months I don’t even want it anymore.
I turned one bad habit into a much better for me new habit. And I feel better for it.
