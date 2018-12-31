Temporary threshold shift is defined as a decrease in hearing sensitivity following exposure to noise. This temporary form of hearing loss — often accompanied by tinnitus, a ringing or buzzing in the ears — usually disappears 16 to 48 hours after exposure to loud noise. It has long been believed that temporary threshold shift was harmless, but recent studies indicate it may cause permanent damage to the cochlea, a spiral-shaped cavity of the inner ear containing the auditory nerve.
When the body is exposed to loud sounds, such as those found at rock concerts, the blood vessels constrict, reducing the supply of blood reaching the hair cells in the cochlea. As a result, only sounds above a certain threshold level will be heard. Even after normal hearing has returned, permanent changes to the hair cells and auditory nerve of the cochlea occur, an indication that temporary threshold shift is not as harmless as previously thought.
What can you do to prevent this potentially serious form of hearing loss? Your best bet is to wear adequate hearing protection, such as earplugs or earmuffs. Remember, any noise that exceeds 85 decibels can cause damage, so be prepared when participating in loud activities such as concerts, sporting events, riding motorcycles or hunting. Specially designed earplugs offering maximum protection are available for each of those pursuits; check with your audiologist during your next visit.
