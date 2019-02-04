“The Denise Pose” is a most unique challenge in balance, stability and grace. Yoga practitioner, Denise Ravine learned this posture in a Ft. Lauderdale Yoga class which she has incorporated into her practice. This posture is one that focuses on establishing a sense of balance while standing in Tadasana, then smoothly coming straight down into a cross-legged sitting position before rising again into Tadasana. Colleen Plonsky began practicing the posture with Denise and has gracefully learned how to initiate the posture as well.
When coming down from a standing pose, hold the upper body straight without learning forward or extending the arms long in front, cross the legs at the ankles and lift up on the edges of each foot. Do not use arms to give the body a boost upwards. The pose is smoothly and gracefully initiated by theses two Yoginis as they descend down into the seated position.
Coming back up into a standing posture is very difficult and takes practice. Balance in this posture is maintained with a straight back and buttocks in line with the spine. The hands are held in Prayer Pose as the legs lift the core/body back into Tadasana.
Yoga students in all the classes have been working on this posture to gain balance, confidence and learn the body’s individual center of gravity. It is a posture that takes time, patience and practice with step-by-step improvement. We have had some new students master the pose quickly.
Rising smoothly and straight up from the seated posture is a challenge. Adding “grace” while initiating the pose is another step once balance and strength work together. This pose is also an example of “concentration” and “mental visualization.” As we say in Yoga, visualize the posture first in the mind and then initiate it in the body.
Denise has mastered this beautiful pose and Colleen who has just learned it, demonstrate the beautiful flow of the pose. Every time the pose is initiated, the body makes further adjustments and improvements which is what makes Yoga an interesting and challenging practice.
Even after practicing Yoga many years, each time you throw out the mat, poses present new challenges of execution and opportunity for improvement. Yoga has many benefits. Challenges of concentration is one of those great rewards as poses take life. The Yoga challenge is fun enjoy the changes!
