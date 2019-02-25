Have you ever taken the time to read the instructions on a box of cotton swabs? The packaging typically features images of women removing eye make-up, people cleaning hard to reach areas, and kids completing household craft projects. There’s even a little warning sign on the packaging: not intended for insertion into the ear canal.
But let’s be honest. The most common use for cotton swabs is to remove excess wax in the ear canal. You have probably heard by now that this isn’t good for your ears, but do you know why?
Most earwax is actually beneficial to ear functionality. It is a normal, natural protective coating for the sensitive skin of the ear canal. A canal coated with earwax will repel water and help prevent external ear infections. When the earwax is removed with a cotton swab it leaves the ear vulnerable.
In addition, regularly using cotton swabs to clear earwax will push the wax further back into your ear than it is supposed to go. Not only can this earwax buildup temporarily inhibit your hearing, but the cotton swab itself can damage your ear drum and increase your risk of tinnitus.
To make your ears feel clean and fresh without risking damage, purchase ear drops at your local pharmacy to rinse out internal buildup. For external buildup, a warm washcloth or a tissue can be effective tools. If these measures still seem insufficient, consider scheduling an appointment with an audiologist to discuss long-term strategies for keeping you, and your ears, healthy.
