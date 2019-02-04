Many manufacturers have recent advances in hearing device technology. Some of the newest advances means those living with hearing loss can enjoy numerous benefits that were previously impossible. Some of these advances include:
Size: Today’s hearing devices are extremely discrete, often smaller than a watch battery! Even behind-the-ear hearing devices are smaller than ever before while some in-the-canal style hearing devices are 100 percent invisible.
Digital technology: Advanced technology means a more accurate simulation of the way the ear works. That means sounds are more natural to the hearing device user. This does not mean that the user’s “brain” will not have grown used to not hearing and feel it may not be “normal” to them.
Automatic adjustments: Hearing devices can automatically adjust to rapidly changing listening environments, reducing the need for manual operation by the hearing device user, depending on the type and severity of hearing loss.
Adaptive Dual Microphones: Communication clarity is made possible by microphones that focus on the sound source while reducing or eliminating irritating and distracting background noise.
Open fit technology: That stuffed up or “talking in the barrel” feeling has been reduced by slim design hearing devices that leave your ear canal open as un-occluded as possible depending on the type and severity of hearing loss. Comfort and clarity of speech are the result.
Feedback management technology: That irritating whistle that let’s everyone know you are wearing hearing devices is reduced! Feedback management technology allows the hearing device to recognize feedback and squelch it either once it occurs or before it ever occurs.
Cellphone and Bluetooth® compatibility: Changes by the FCC mean you can easily find out if a cellphone is hearing aid compatible (HAC). Just look for the HAC label. No label means the phone is not compatible. Cellphones that work well with hearing devices have a microphone (M) rating of M3 or M4.
Hearing devices are rated from M1 to M4. The higher rating means you experience less noise and have a better connection. The rating for the telecoil is from T1 to T4. A higher rating means you will be able to hear better in the telecoil mode. A combined rating of 6 is considered excellent, a combined rating of 5 is considered normal and a combined rating of 4 is considered usable.
