By NANCY DALE
Yoga For Life
“Bird Dog” Yoga posture focuses on the core muscles to maintain a flatter abdomen and relieve pain along the spinal chord from the lower through the upper back or the lumbar region.
Muscles and tissues along the spine often store tension when sitting for long periods or holding in emotional stress. After a trauma, like the threat of the very slow moving Hurricane Dorian, tension held in the body over a long period often is lodged along the spine. By lengthening and strengthening the muscles around vital areas, debilitating lower back pain can be relieved practicing “Bird Dog” pose.
“Bird Dog” is not a difficult pose to practice and can be done by beginners as well as power lifters who want to relieve stress in the back/core. Not only are muscles along the spine relieved of tension but the shoulders also become stronger.
Let’s Practice:
Start by coming down to the floor on all fours, positioning the arms in a straight line descending directing under the shoulders. Hips are squared and in line with bent knees. Pull the abdominals tight into the core. Make your body into a square.
Balance yourself in this posture and slowly extend one arm forward and the opposite leg straightened to the back, pressing out through the heel. The head remains in line with the back and spine with the goal of a holding a flat back, straight leg extended to the back and straight arm extended forward. It may be easier to face a mirror to correct form. Keep the pose strong and hold it for five breaths before exchanging arms/legs. Be sure to keep the hips level, not one rising up. Work to gradually improve the alignment of the body as you repeat five times on each side.
“Bird Dog” is a challenge but will with practice, result in a stronger core, legs, arms shoulders and overall strength. This pose focuses on keeping the abdominals tight into the body. You can invent modifications by resting the knees on a Yoga blanket to soften knee pressure and go from there. Customize your practice of the pose and teach it to others in a Yoga class. You can learn “Lizard” in phases, doing the best you can as you gradually improve.
Yoga is fun to learn and practice individually or with others, including children. Yoga is incorporated into our everyday as we bend, reach,walk, stand, sit. The body will reward you for your continued effort!
