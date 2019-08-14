Energy is the life force of the Universe as the Earth spins around the sun, the planets move in orbits and millions of galaxies birth themselves with more stars then we can hardly imagine. In our galaxy, the sun energies our planet with a life-giving force of light that emerges every day as we open our eyes; it never fails. Plants absorb energy to make food that feeds animals and humans. It is a circle of light with a “transmutation of energy” into form.
The “Law of the Universe,” according to author Wallace D. Wattles in the book, “Science of Getting Rich” talks about the “Law of Perpetual Transmutation” of the “formless flowing into the material world and taking form; this energy is limitless and is habitually changing, emerging from the invisible. As humans, we can transform the energy in our body into a new form when we practice Yoga to renew and awaken the potential within, the “Law of Non-Resistance,” evidenced as our physical body and health gradually improve.
As we harness internal energy practicing Yoga, shaping the body into a new form with concentration, focus and practice, we learn how to transmute the energy in the mind and body to improve our health and well-being. As demonstrated by Trish Best, Bess Frazier, Gloria Scott, Jasmine Barajas, Shelley Higgins, David Best and George Villa in the 5:30 p.m. Gold’s Gym Yoga class initiating “Side Plank,” each person is intensely focused on holding this challenging posture.
“Side Plank” lengthens the side body, extremities and core, the key to balance. These Yoga students are superb Practioners demonstrating their Will to achieve overall health and fitness. If we apply the “Law of Non-Résistance,” we move forward and continually improve our Yoga practice shaping the formless energy in our body into improved flexibility, actualizing another “Law of Nature,” “perpetual motion.”
These principles of Yoga are ancient as well as the practice. We may be new to these old proven concepts, but we can affirm this Principle by looking up at the Stars, Moon and Sun. We are one with the same flowing energy in our consciousness, constantly transforming as Energy shapes the formless. All we have to do is focus on a specific goal to manifest and direct positive energy to achieve it.
