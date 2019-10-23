By SUSAN CRUM, PhD
Central Florida Neuropsychology
As a therapist, I have observed thousands of parents with good intentions teaching their children right from wrong, nurturing and supporting them to the best of their ability, only to have their children reject their parent’s values and adopt lifestyles their parents would never have conceived of. Of course, there is some natural rebellion during teenage years. But, I am talking about a more fundamental rejection of all that parents hold dear.
I hypothesize that the problem lies in the fact that it really does take a village to raise a child, and the village (grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, scout leaders, teachers) has been replaced by a wide range of influences from the internet coupled with the excessive influence of age peers which is not modulated by interactions with people of various ages and life situations.
Having more caring. responsible, adults to love your child is beneficial for your child because it increases their sense of security. It means that if you are tired or grumpy or not available due to a crisis there is someone else who your child trust that can step in to listen to your child’s concerns and to provide prospective. Is short, your children get a broader support system.
Equally important, is the fact that you get a bigger support system; which is crucial when someone falls ill or work is overly stressful, or you just don’t know how to handle a difficult situation. I recall my grandmother calling to ask how I liked being a new mother “I burst into tears and said I hate it, all he does is cry day and night.” To my surprise my grandmother showed up at my door the next morning with homemade fennel seed tea. She gave my colicky son one bottle and he settled down into the first quiet restful sleep in a long time. Then, she taught me how to make the tea. I had been running around to pediatricians and trying prescriptions for my son for month’s, but Gram had raised twelve children of her own and knew a thing or two the doctors didn’t.
It is also important to have a village involved in raising our children because life is short and time precious. Unfortunately, most of us are raising our children at the same time that we are pursing education and career training. Consequently, we may not have as much time available for our children as we would like. But, older family members who are retired, may be available to help our children develop precious memories and to feel important as they grow into adulthood.
Many parents overprotect children by continuing to do things for them even after they have expressed a willingness and desire to do it by themselves. Often they do this because they feel guilty about not being able to be with their child more. Conversely, other parents may push a child to do something too soon. When the child interacts with others in the community, they may be afforded opportunities for age appropriate growth that their parents unintentionally stifle. At the same time, when a village is involved in raising a child, other more experienced parents may clue you in when you are pushing your child into something too early and potentially creating stress for your child.
The “New York Times” reported on a 2001 study that revealed a connection between children who knew a lot about their families and those who did not. The article said, “Children who have the most self-confidence have what (researchers) call a strong ‘inter-generational self.’ They know they belong to something bigger than themselves.” In other words, a strong sense of family identify creates emotionally strong children. This is one reason why divorces where parents alienate their children from the other parent or the other parent’s family are so destructive to children.
In the 1950s, researchers discovered that it’s the residents of Roseta PA rarely got sick. But there were no differences in diet, exercise, weight, smoking, or genetic predisposition (in fact, slightly higher on some of these risk factors) discovered between them and those residing in nearby towns. Still, people in nearby towns had an incidence of heart disease 3 times that of their Roseta neighbors despite having the same climate and environmental influences At that time, social scientists described a unique sharing of experiences that defined the town’s social structure. People in Roseta developed relationships that were characterized by a deep caring for one another.
There was clear leadership which led to a feeling of trust and security, along with strong religious values, and active participation as families in sports and social clubs, labor unions, youth groups, coupled with as frequent front porch socializing. After studying the town and its inhabitants, researchers concluded that the extraordinary health of this unique population could only be explained in terms of “extended family” and “community.” Follow up research in the 1980’s found that a new generation which had rejected the tight knit Italian folkways had statistics on heart attacks showing a higher rate comparable to neighboring towns. So, clearly even our physical health benefits when a village is involved in the lives of children.
There is also the fact that while most parents try to do the very best they can for their child, every parent has their own strengths and weaknesses, their own limitations. So, while you may find that you can’t cope well with a sleepless night, there may be another family member or friend who has some good ideas for dealing with this. Maybe you get frustrated and end up yelling when you have to repeat yourself ten times, but, your aunt is great at fostering compliance with calmly enforced consequences. In short, parents and their children benefit from the experiences and knowledge that others share.
Today, however, so many children are being raised by single parents or shifted between one parent one week and another parent the next. In such situations parents often lack a support system so when they feel overwhelmed or frustrated; they may have no one to turn to. Likewise, children in such situations often suffer from a lack of positive adult role models to emulate. Instead, they often emulate their equally confused age cohorts; who are not able to provide a broader perspective gained from years of experiences. Worst yet, many obtain their guidance from the internet and unfortunately at times from people who are looking to harm or to manipulate them.
When more people from a close knit community are involved in your child’s life, your child gains access to a wider range of interests. For instance, you may loathe fast movement and height, but, a neighbor may have no problems teaching your child to zip line or bungee jump. Or, you may have an uncle who is a wonderful fisherman who enjoys sharing that skill with your child. There may be an aunt with a talent for music who can help your child develop a love of piano music. These exposures may permit your child to discover a talent or passion that they might otherwise have never dreamed of.
We all know that being part of a team is good for self-esteem as it provides an opportunity for us to care for others and to feel that we have something to contribute. The same is true when a village is involved with your children and your children develop a sense of caring for and contributing to those in that community. Being part of a community lets your child learn the valuable lesson that others have needs and that they are able to give back, to serve others and to share the love they receive.
Finally, children need to learn how to have a variety of relationships. They need to learn more than how to relate to their parents. If they are to have good social skills and become contributing members of society, they need to spend time with aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, neighbors, Sunday school teachers, Scout leaders, children their age, as well as children older and younger than themselves. These interactions help children see that there are more perspectives than their own.
It helps them understand that they are not the center of the universe and that nothing is owed to them other than respect, courtesy and thoughtfulness; which they in term owe others. It helps them to learn that people are different and that they handle different situations in different ways, and that is okay. It also helps when people in your child’s village reinforce the values that you are teaching them. Hearing that honesty is best, or that it is important to take other people’s feelings into consideration from different people in different roles, helps your child recognize and internalize values that are inherent to successful socialization.
Today many of us do not live near aunts, uncles, cousins or grandparents. So, we may need to intentionally cultivate relationships with fellow church members, co-workers, parents of children in our children’s classes and try to create a close network. We may also want to use the internet in a positive way with such tools as Grandpad to help children chat daily with grandparents or other relatives over the internet face to face.
Finding Big Brothers or Big Sisters to mentor our children may be beneficial, as well as having our children actively participate along with us in local community events such as craft fairs, theater productions, parades and working along with our children as part of the team to bring these events to fruition. Bear in mind, it does not benefit either you or your child to do the job in isolation. It takes a village to raise a child.
