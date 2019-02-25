Yoga is a journey of self-discovery and analysis to perceive what is happening in our body. With eyes closed, go “within” and find tight spots, tension and self-imposed deformities. Yoga begins with “visualization” to discover places of tension in the mind, body and emotions. As we close the eyes, close out the world and descend deep within the mind/body.
“Visualization” awakens self-awareness. Begin deep inhales and exhales. If you feel a tight muscle, ask yourself, “Why is it tight?” Did you pull or overstretch a muscle doing a chore? Did you strain or over extend your capacity doing physical or manual labor? Let’s analyze movement and posture.
This visualization is a simple place to start: “Tadasasana” or “Mountain Pose.” Keeping the eyes closed, evenly balance your weight through the hips and legs, grounded into the Earth, then visualize how you perform a specific physical task. Are you distributing weight in the body evenly, tightening the core so limbs can flow and twist?
We have to concentrate on our movements when we do physical tasks and also to safely initiate a lengthening Yoga posture such as “Split Leg Pose”
Let’s practice: “Unfolding into Split Leg Pose”
Calm the mind, calm the body before moving into the posture. Sit with legs wide apart, centered on the “sitting bones” not the spine. (Use a blanket underneath your buttocks to lift it for a deeper forward bend). Slowly extend the arms over each leg and grab an ankle or the toes. Use the grip to pull forward, keeping the back level and head up.
Gradually, come back to a sitting posture and raise both arms, palms facing each other. Twist to the left and slowly descend the left arm over the left leg ankle or toes and lengthen the right arm on top of the left; rest and hold the pose. Focus on unfolding the spine and relaxing into the posture whether holding an ankle or toes.
Breathe. Next, unfold the body and lift both straight arms back to center, palms facing each other. Twist to the other side, lengthening and unfolding the body down on the right leg.
Hold the pose. This is a simple movement to do gradually, bending forward with legs wide. Let go of the pose by rounding the back and coming back to a sitting position with straight legs drawn together. This movement releases the spine. Visualize the posture as you slowly move into it and release any strain.
Finish by bending the knees and pulling the knees to the chest. Unfold the upper body with arms wrapped around the knees. Hold the posture and breathe.
When you return to a standing posture lift both arms tall facing each other, legs shoulder width apart, then slowly curl or roll the back downward into “Extended Mountain,” as the arms and head also curve back in alignment with the spine. Do not let the head hang. Slowly return to a standing position or “Tadasana.”
As you move gently and slowly through this posture, do only what your body will allow, at the present time. Movements will gradually flow and open like a beautiful flower. Smile and enjoy the total body release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.