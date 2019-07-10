In Yoga, we work on different body parts to achieve specific goals. This past month we have emphasized tightening the core and buttocks muscles with various Plank Poses and Twists. This week the focus is on “Forward Plank Pose” building flat abdominals and a tight buttock shaped by effort and practice.
A tight core is a key to balance, coordination and developing a positive self-image. Our minds are bombarded constantly with many advertising images from magazines, YouTube, Facebook and other media as to how we “should look.” However, what is most important is not what others visualize about how they think we should look but how we see our self. A beginning step in overcoming mental/physical limitation is to set a goal on how we want to look/feel and dedicate time to achieve our goal through practice.
Often joining a Yoga class with others who have similar goals can lend support. A class also sets date and time to begin your practice. Flat abs are one of the most frequently referenced goals of Yoga students. When solidifying the core, other health and image goals can be achieved. So, let’s begin now!
In Gold’s 8:45 a.m. Tuesday Yoga class with new-to-Yoga and regular practitioners, we gain insight into their emphasis on core work. Bharti Patel on the left, who learned Yoga as a child and has practiced 3 years in classes at Gold’s says, “Tightening the Core, as in “Forward Plank” builds upper body and arm strength with emphasis on holding the abdominals/buttocks tight.”
Gloria Scott, a five-month Yoga Practitioner says, “Yoga has helped my body alignment.” Terri Sinclair, taking Yoga classes frequently, emphasizes that “Plank Pose” is beneficial in mastering other Yoga postures as well.”
After practicing the pose, hold it for several minutes and repeat five times to strengthen the upper back and neck, correcting slumped posture. Notice how these ladies lift their body at a 45-degree angle balancing on tight arms as the core is lengthened.
Another Yoga pose to practice in combination with this one is “Boat Pose” and “Camel Pose” that we will feature in another article. These postures all help to tighten flab and burn fat with repetitions.
A positive self-image is created with focused visualization on how we want to look, then begin a regular practice with dedication. Attending a Yoga class several times a week can enhance home practice. All of these postures help to build a new self-image as Yoga is about “visualization.” When we close our eyes, we can visualize a new picture of our self and take that picture into the anatomy each time we lay out Yoga mat for practice.
We also have to watch our diet, cutting out sugar, jams, soft-drinks (even Diet Cola enhances our desire for sugars), cookies and avoid overindulgence. Focus on salt-free organic vegetables and fruits, frozen or fresh. Read health magazines and reinforce the new image of you with action to support its fruition. It will take dedication to a regular Yoga practice, strength and fortitude over time but it is possible. Work on “Forward Plank” and re-cast a new image of YOU!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.