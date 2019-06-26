The healing breath is the most important application when doing Yoga postures as deep inhaling/exhaling through the nose sends oxygenated blood throughout the body, releasing carbon dioxide and toxic energy.
Vinyasa Yoga is a slow-moving practice focused on expanding the breath in every movement of each posture, flowing from one pose into the next, holding the form, repeating it and relaxing energy in every move. It takes focus and concentration on every posture as it is not random movement. Holding poses to create new “muscle memory,” breaking through past negative habits/patterns/tension and molding the anatomy into positive “muscle memory” beneficial to mind/body/emotions.
The series of flowing Vinyasa postures reinforces strength, flexibility and balance as it cultivates “mindfulness.” Every pose becomes the focal point to record these correct postures into new muscle memory.
Some of the Vinyasa Flow Yoga poses include Plank, Chaturanga Dandasana, Upward Facing and Downward Facing Dog. In Vinyasa Yoga, each movement is synchronized to a breath. In “Cat,” the spine is arched on an inhale and released on an exhale dropping the abs down.
Each movement in the series is cued by an inhalation or an exhalation of the breath. The beginner’s version of Vinyasa is Plank, Knees, Chest, Chin; Cobra; Downward Facing Dog. The advanced version is Plank; Chaturanga Dandasana; Upward Facing Dog; Downward Facing Dog.
The Yoga students in the 10:30 a.m. YMCA class perform a side balance pose that moves from a tight long posture into a flowing, elongating movement. They are photographically captured as a “moment in time” as they flow onward.
Vinyasa Yoga is also a “walking meditation,” a very slow, intense yet relaxed walking, deeply breathing, focused on every step, movement and direction. Meditative walking shuts down the mind to awaken internalized thoughts/feelings in discovery of ‘self,” as Yoga encompasses a philosophy of the impermanence of all forms and the necessity of accepting change to achieve balance and completeness.
We move in silence to unveil our true self. At the end of class, you will feel a quiet retreat inward, deeper breathing as if a vacation from the rigors of surrounding life
Rest and renew through Vinyasa Yoga Flow. Every pose reveals an inner story of our evolving life stream.
