Death always seems unfair, but when a child dies, these feelings are especially strong. We expect the death of our parents and even our contemporaries someday, but we do not expect to outlive our children. The death of a child, through accident, illness, stillbirth or even miscarriage, impacts the entire family:
Most parents feel an overwhelming and often irrational sense of guilt. Many of them erroneously believe that if they had just done something differently or something more, they could have prevented the loss. Working through these feelings while supporting one another and perhaps caring for remaining children can be especially difficult.
Surviving siblings have their own special problems. If they were present at the death, they may feel responsible or have vivid nightmares. Children need explanations and reassurance after encountering death, which parents overwhelmed by grief may not have the energy to give.
Grandparents too are deeply affected by the loss of a grandchild. Not only must they cope with their own pain, they see their child, the grieving parent, in pain as well. Despite this, grandparents can be a source of strength in the bereaved family.
One common question following the loss of a child is “Should we have another baby?” Research has shown that having another child after a period of mourning can help parents resolve their sense of loss. However, they must be prepared for feelings of worry about the new child’s health and occasional guilt about “replacing” the lost child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.