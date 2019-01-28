The older we get, the more health concerns tend to creep up, bringing many of us to the doctor’s office on a regular basis. For those age 60 and up, hearing loss can complicate these visits. One in three adults over the age of 60 has a hearing loss, creating a communication barrier between health care professionals and their impacted patients.
A study published in August 2017 by JAMA-Otolaryngology determined that misunderstandings between older patients and their physicians may be more common than previously thought.
For the study, researchers at University College Cork in Ireland surveyed 100 patients over the age of 60; 57 of whom reported experiencing hearing loss. Forty-three percent of this group reported that they had at some point misheard a health care practitioner during a primary care or hospital visit.
The reasons behind the misunderstandings included:
- Confusion about condition or treatment.
- Missed words or phrases.
- Practitioner talking too fast.
- Too many people talking at once.
- Word confusion due to similar sounds.
- Just not paying attention.
Following the study, Heather Weinreich of Johns Hopkins University argued that there is an urgent need for physicians to improve communication with their elder patients and those experiencing hearing loss. One possible solution is to utilize small, temporary amplification devices during visits. Physicians should also be on the lookout for signs of hearing loss, and refer patients to an audiologist as needed.
“There are potential immediate short-term and long-term impacts of miscommunication with patients,” Weinreich explained. “We need more research into the medical errors and costs caused by hearing loss and to examine methods to provide effective communication so as to deliver high-quality patient-centered care.”
University College Cork researchers hope that their findings will be a springboard for the implementation of new solutions. Further research is currently being conducted by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University.
