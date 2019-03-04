Yoga is a “practice” to improve circulation, reduce stress, stimulate weight loss through various “asanas” (poses) that re-align the body with emphasis on correct form to achieve this goal.
Yoga Body Sculpting adds another positive dimension for all body types and levels of development to increase flexibility, stamina and improve balance using light weights to strengthen the body and form. Even if you have never practiced Yoga postures with weights, you will gradually gain more physical strength.
Yoga is also a way to relieve stress by performing meditative postures with intention, focusing on slow breathing and mindfulness. Mayo clinic M.D. and professor of medicine, founder of the Mayo Clinic Resilience Program, Amid Soot says that, “Negative emotions and mental fatigue raises stress levels in both men/women but women are more susceptible. The speed of life today is the main stressor and is absorbed much quicker than our brain’s ability to adapt with too little time and few resources to address what life throws at us so quickly inducing a feeling of less control over our lives.”
Yoga Body Sculpturing (using whatever weight strength your body can adequately support without strain) reduces stress. Adding weights with repetitions in Yoga practice, refocuses the mine to concentrate inward not jumping from thought-to-thought distractions of the external world. When doing Yoga poses the mind does not wonder.
Psychological experts say the brain stores fatigue and it is hard to release. It takes only about four minutes to fatigue the brain, as it has no pain receptors. However, indirect signals such as tired eyes, increased errors, less efficiency, change of mood and lack of willpower are indicators of brain fatigue (American Psychological Association). Yoga evolves the consciousness to live in the present moment, enlivens the spirit and relaxes mental fatigue.
The Body Sculpting class is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Highlands County Family YMCA in Sebring. Bring your own weights or use the ones at the gym.
Be sure to add your beautiful smile when you practice Yoga as a measure that you have begun to find a renewed path leading to happiness.
