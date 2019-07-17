Play soccer, Frisbee, hockey, dance, take field trips, swim and enjoy “Yoga for Kids” at the YMCA Summer Camp through August 9. The good news is that kids can still join for the rest of the camp.
Photos speak louder than words as this picture captures kids laughing, sharing with new friends under the guidance of Youth Development Counselors, Hannah Frazier, Juan Chams, Chase Doty and Ashton Griffin. Some of the kids are photographed in the Monday, 10:15 a.m. class demonstrating a variety of postures the students interpret in their own style.
Alexis Miller, Director of the Youth Development Series led by Health and Wellness Director, Demetri Baussan, encourages laughter and socialization guiding enthusiastic youths through the wide variety of programs. Demetri emphasizes that “the development of physical/mental skills are applicable and important in life and success.”
Alexis stresses that programs are “days filed with fun activities and learning opportunities.” Alexis also wants to “thank all who are taking time to instruct and help the children every day.”
Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA, Michael Batiato says, “the youth programs offer fun group exercises to help kids understand the concepts of wellness, fitness and nutrition which is incredibly important for the younger generation today, as their lives are more and more sedentary. In the Yoga class, participants of all ages, both boys and girls take part having fun as they build balance, energy and simultaneously learn ‘concentration’ with calmness in mind/body.”
The Yoga class is held in an open, spacious area under a covered roof. Youth Counselor Hannah Frazier leads Yoga postures under the guidance of Certified Yoga Instructor Nancy Dale, Ph.D. The YMCA Youth Counselors also participate and set a positive example of leadership for the kids. In the photo, kids are showing off Warrior and Triangle pose.
They are extremely flexible as they flow through several postures during the hour class, performing poses at their own level. When kids learn to practice Yoga as part of their everyday life, they can maintain that flexibility as they grow older. Dr. Dale says, “Yoga benefits the kids by releasing tension/anxiety in a positive setting learning balance, discipline and focus to hold the pose, repeat and improve it.”
Yoga, along with other integrated activities including lunch, snacks and good hydration is a great way for kids to have a fun learning experience over the summer!
