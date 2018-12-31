The feet are the “’Gateway to Transformation” in the mind/body, generating stability and support through bones and connective tissues which helps to regulate the nervous system, increase circulation and improve respiration. The downward rooting of the foundation of the body can help bring composure in the face of difficulty, pain or even a precarious economy. To this end, standing poses in Yoga help build endurance, steadfastness and resolve,” (“Yoga of the Subtle Body, A Guide to the Physical and Energetic Anatomy of Yoga,” Tias Little, 2016).
Learning “balance” in the feet as the “span between the base of the little toe and base of the big toe, like a miniature bridge, is the gateway to “muscle memory.” The heel anchors the core through the inner, outer and center heel with equal distribution of weight. Learning stage one of “Airplane” involves lengthening the core and practicing balance in standing postures with physical/mental awareness and concentration.
The first stage in improving balance and lengthening the spine/core is tightening the abdomen, leveling the hips flat with one arm extended forward and one leg extended to the back. The full “Airplane Pose” is a Level 3 “Balance and Lengthening” posture to be discussed in a later article.
Let’s practice stage one: “Airplane Balance Pose”
When lengthening one leg to the back, a partner can assist by helping the practitioner learn in the body, how to determine if the hips are level as one arm is extended forward and one leg is extended to the back. Often, past ingrained “muscle memory” limits physical awareness of level and balance in the hips and feet. An assistant can provide feedback while the pose is practiced. Bharti helps Dave to learn when the hips are flat, level and not twisting upwards. A wall can provide assistance with balance until the Yoga practitioner can move away from support of the wall and attempt to form the correct pose. This will take time and practice.
There are multiple benefits of balancing and lengthening the core from the soles of the feet through the abdomen and lengthening the spine. When practicing this pose, “somatic intelligence,” learning to “sense” with the body/mind, helps to gauge if one side of the pelvis is habitually pulled forward toward the heel (called downslip) or hiked upward towards the head (called upslip). This awareness helps to level and balance the two sides of the body. When this first stage is properly practiced, the Yoga student will learn how to stand on one leg balancing and lengthening the core.
Using body “landmarks” can also improve body awareness such as resting the back of the hand on top of the hips to determine if they are level or if one side of the pelvis is pushed up more to the ceiling then the other. To practice, press back with the lengthened leg, flex the foot and notice how the movement replicates the motion of the pelvis when walking. By practicing this balance and lengthening pose, you will be aware of better posture.
As we become aware of “somatic intelligence” in the body, we will lean how “muscle memory” is recorded in our everyday activity such as sitting, standing, walking and moving. We will feel better and stronger as we awaken “somatic intelligence.”
