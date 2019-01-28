When difficult situations come into our life, we search for a way to find serenity amidst the tragedy.
Life challenges our present reality and distorts our understanding of our place in the world. When tragedy arrives uninvited into our lives, we have difficulty coping and often ask the question, “Why?” As crisis throws our reality into turmoil, we still can make choices that will lead and guide us out of the dark tunnel, as we shift our focus on transformation even though we may feel frozen. We cannot “think” our way out of negativity, but we can transmute that energy into new positive/restorative beginnings.
We cannot change the “past” but we can keep moving forward by letting go of negativity that keeps us dwelling on matters that we cannot change. What we can change is how we work through a crisis. When we come to a Yoga class, we realize everyone has different levels of pain yet instead of dwelling in pain and suffering, we focus on healing. When we throw out our Yoga mat, a different feeling moves over us as we let go of what we cannot change and focus on finding serenity through the intensity of our practice. Yoga postures require focus of the mind/body and emotions.
Yoga is not an exercise that we come to “do,” is is a pro-active philosophy and practice that leads out of the dark shadows of our domain as our concentration is focused on letting go of the mind and the troubled world as we focus our attention on healthy Yoga postures that take focus to perform/hold. The world is left behind when we focus on achieving perfection of our Yoga postures to align our body/mind/emotions.
When you join a Yoga class you are among others working themselves, seeking a deeper understanding of how to live a healthy life and pro-active emotions in a troubled world. When you practice Yoga, you will discover that past negativity melts away as serenity poses the mind/body/emotions. Evolving your own personal Yoga practices becomes a positive focus.
If you want to return to “Serenity,” join us in a Yoga class where everyone is working on creating a life of serenity, peace and health. The past is over. Yoga is the pathway into tranquility.
“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step” Lao Tzo
Call if you have questions or for info on classes: Nancy Dale 863 214-8351 or nancydalephd@gmail.com.
