The lower back is often prone to absorb stress when compressed and not lengthened. Practicing yoga “asanas” or poses that twist and lengthen the spine, can help the blood flow through the lower back and reduce compression or stress. Gold’s Gym practitioners Celeste, Suzanne, Cory, Seowon and Jean demonstrate “Side Extensions.” This prose improves circulation by extending one arm over the opposite ear while resting a bent leg on the floor, holding the pose and breathing.
In this pose, the lower back is lengthened to one side then other while the arm is extended long over the ear the side of the head. In this posture, the body is lifted onto one bent leg and the other leg is extended long with the foot firmly rooted rooted into the ground. The lower back lifts and extends over the flexed bent leg as the head is turned to the same side as the arm, in a straight long line. The upper back remains in in a gentle long curve to one side allowing the spine to release and increase blood flow through the upper and lower extremities.
When spinal movements are initiated with axial extensions (length), compression is relieved resulting in greater flexibility to decrease stress from residing in these tight places of the spine. Restriction of movement is often the results of holding positions that tighten spinal flexibility.
Yoga postures bend the body in lateral flexion movements that open up the side bodies, strengthen the obliques which is helpful in increasing spinal flexibility. Lateral flexion opens up the rib cage, helping to expand lung capacity and deep breathing. All of these movements enhance blood flow that carries fresh oxygen to all parts of the organs, tissues, muscles and fascia.
Yoga is a practice that helps each individual sculpt their tone and body using body weight to improve tone and muscle capability or flexion. The longer a pose is held and repeated in cycles, the greater improvement results. Yoga also coordinates all the movements with the “healing breath,” inhaling and exhaling long through the nose.
As yoga becomes part of a daily practice, elasticity improves. When the body can more fluidly move, the mind feels more comfortable and the breath deepens resulting in less stress stored in the physical body. Yoga involves concentration, dedication and will to achieve lasting results. However, over time as yoga is integrated into a way of life, it creates a commitment to health, happiness and fun!
Call 863-214-8351 or email Nancy at nancydalephd@gmail.com for class dates and times.
