Last Saturday, 15 residents from Highlands, Polk and Palm Beach counties gathered at the Riverwoods Field Lab in Cornwell to explore the restored Kissimmee River and practice restorative Yoga. It was a perfect Florida day with clear blue sunny skies, cool temperatures and an abundance of wetland birds and alligators sunning on the riverbank. Guests were participating in Riverwoods’ Art in Nature Program that uses the restored Kissimmee River to awaken one’s creative spirit while learning about one of the largest river restoration projects in the world.
Participants spent the day cruising the restored river, counting wetland birds, and investigating the plants and wildlife on the brilliant white sandbar. Guests counted over 20 Endangered Everglades Snail Kites, learned about their remarkable return to the restored Kissimmee River, and collected empty invasive Apple Snail shells that are providing a bountiful buffet for the kites! One guest reflects “Seeing the progress made on the Kissimmee River Restoration is really interesting. The diversity of birds is AMAZING! ”
Everyone warmed up for the Yoga session by practicing the Warrior pose on the sandbar. When we returned to Riverwoods, guests changed into their Yoga clothes, rolled out their mats, and practiced restorative Yoga with Dr. Nancy Dale.
Loisa Kerwin, Assistant Director of Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Center for Environmental Studies at Riverwoods Field Lab hosted the Yoga Retreat. FAU’s U.S. Coast Guard Masters Captain, Mark Compeau, piloted the pontoon boat through the restored Kissimmee River. So far, Riverwoods’ Art in Nature Program has hosted workshops featuring Yoga, Tai Chi, conservation photography and painting. If interested in developing an Art in Nature workshop or coordinating an Explore the Kissimmee Eco-tour for adults, please contact Loisa at lkerwin@fau.edu. For more information about Riverwoods Environmental Education and Research Programs: ces.fau.edu/riverwoods.
After 20 years of research, restoration and a cost of nearly $1 billion, the Kissimmee River Restoration Project is restoring flow to 44 miles of the original, meandering river, rehydrating over 20,000 acres and 40 square miles of floodplain wetlands to recreate habitat for wildlife, wading birds, fish, amphibians, reptiles and aquatic invertebrates. The restored wetlands provides critical water storage, recharges the aquifer, prevents future flooding, and filters the nutrient rich waters that flow into Lake Okeechobee. The restoration is funded by the US Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD). For more information about the SFWMD’s research on the Kissimmee: sfwmd.gov/our-work/kissimmee-river.
We renewed our spirits while enjoying the peace and beauty of the restored Kissimmee. Another guest’s response to our adventure, “This experience made it very clear how important it is to protect and preserve our natural land in Florida. We got to learn about the river restoration and experience ‘history in progress’ with very exciting and positive results!”
Special Thanks to all that shared the beauty of the restored Kissimmee River with us!
“My deepest honor and gratitude to Loisa who has spent 20 years of her life dedicated to educating people about this most precious gift of Nature, the Kissimmee River. We are indebted to her and the scientists in the completion of this project and providing a beautiful setting for a Yoga retreat. Thank you!,” Nancy Dale, Yoga Instructor.
