This home is at 5454 Lake Haven Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced for $184,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty of Highlands County.
Nestled in the high demand neighborhood of Harder Hall, this lovingly maintained three-bedroom, two-bath home is looking for new owners. It has great curb appeal with nice landscaping and a roofed front porch that would be perfect for a front porch swing or a pair of rocking chairs.
Step inside to a spacious split floor plan with vaulted ceilings that really open this space up even more. It is a nice open floor plan with a great room style.
You will quickly notice the upgraded light fixtures and wood accented bar from the kitchen. The fully equipped kitchen, with light colored cabinets and neutral countertops, is really a blank slate for you to make this space your own. Sleek stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry cupboard offers lots of kitchen storage. The top cabinets are accented nicely with crown molding and allow a plant shelf space for decor items if desired.
The kitchen also features a large breakfast bar that overlooks both the living room and the dining room. This breakfast bar gives you additional dining seating if needed as well as a buffet area for entertaining.
Double French doors lead to an expansive tiled screen porch that overlooks the backyard. This is a great extension to your living space in cooler weather. 24’ Throughout the main living areas, 24-inch tile floors are featured.
The master bedroom is luxurious and features lush carpeting, a walk-in closet and an ensuite. The ensuite is white everything: double vanity offering his-and-her sinks, a large corner garden soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower.
Across the house are two additional guest bedrooms and a full bath. THe home also has an attached two-car garage.
This list price has recently been reduced. To instantly receive all of the interior and exterior photos, simply text “LIST1737173” to 800-701-6509.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780.
