This home is at 207 Woodlawn Ave. in Avon Park. It is priced for $142,500 and is listed with Kevin and Theresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This home is new on the market and has been well maintained inside and out. It has two bedrooms, two baths, a 12-by-22 family room in the back of the home, an over-sized one-plus car garage, a 12-by-10 rear covered porch, and an open front porch for sitting and relaxing in the beautiful Florida weather.
This home also includes a 15 kw whole house generator and all new thermopane windows.
Both bedrooms are nice size rooms and feature built-in closet and drawer space for added storage.
The kitchen features an abundant amount of cabinets and drawer space with granite counter tops and drawer space to allow for more counter top work. The space is open to the living room. Some of the appliances have also been updated and are all included with the sale.
The dining room is open to the kitchen and has a breakfast bar for added eating space plus a built-in desk area. The washer and dryer area is located just off the kitchen with easy access into the garage. The over-sized garage is 18-by-30 feet and has room for extra toys and tools.
Just off the kitchen you will step down into the large enclosed family room area with insulated aluminum roof and thermopane windows. The room includes awnings for added storm and sunlight protection. A 10-by-12 open porch and concrete pad is just off the family room.
This home is very light and bright throughout and the exterior includes a custom painted drive, walk way and porch. The property has great curb appeal and has plenty of room for extra parking.
This home offers 1,540 living square feet and more than 2,100 total square feet under roof. It is situated on a quarter-acre corner lot.
This is a great neighborhood and is close to schools, churches, lakes and more.
For more information or to make an appointment to preview this home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-7884 or 863-381-9063. You can also see all our listings at teresabock.com or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Ask about MLS 260725.
Buying a home is one of the most important decisions you will ever make. Let us help you find the perfect home to fit your needs and your pocketbook.
