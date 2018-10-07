LAKE PLACID — Gerald “Jerry” Meisenheimer has joined All About Realty of Lake Placid. He will be involved in residential and business sales, along with rental property management.
Meisenheimer has lived in Lake Placid since 1988, moving up from Broward County. After a 45-year career in law enforcement and operating several businesses, he has also been active in the rental field. He and his wife, Mary, built homes throughout the Lake Placid area and rent them out.
So, it was only natural for Meisenheimer to discuss the possibility of managing rental properties for All About Realty broker/owner, Dan DeBono. DeBono told him it was a great idea; however, it requires a Florida real estate license first.
“Come back and see me when you get your license,” DeBono said.
As of Sept. 24, Meisenheimer completed his real estate training at Sebring School of Real Estate and is now a licensed agent. According to his instructor, Julio Seda, Meisenheimer had the highest score on the end-of-course exam in all his time of teaching the course. Meisenheimer went on to pass the Florida State Real Estate Exam on the first try.
Becoming a real estate sales agent has already led Meisenheimer to go a step further and add the name Realtor after his name. That was accomplished by becoming a member of the Heartland Association of Realtors, which includes access to the Multiple Listing Service.
His office is at the new location for All About Realty, 370 Interlake Blvd. East in Lake Placid. Call Meisenheimer at 863-441-2844 or email j.meise@comcast.net.
