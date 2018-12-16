Granite countertops have long been a favorite of homeowners and designers alike. But as styles evolve, other choices are growing more popular. Here’s a look at five materials giving granite a run for its money.
1. Engineered quartz
Granite’s top competitor, engineered quartz offers the beauty of stone without the maintenance. It’s tougher than granite, and it’s highly resistant to scratching, cracking, staining and heat. Unlike granite, which offers the unique qualities of natural stone, engineered quartz is largely uniform; because it’s engineered, there’s no choice of one-of-a-kind slab. There are, however, a number of colors and designs available, from stark modern whites to options closely resembling marble. And, because engineered quartz is non-porous, it never has to be sealed like natural stone.
2. Wood
Increasingly, homeowners seek and appreciate natural wood countertops — particularly easy butcher blocks and those custom-created by quality craftsmen. While wood countertops can add warmth, balance and beauty to any modern home, they also require a fair amount of maintenance. Because wood is susceptible to damage from heat and moisture, it must be sealed about once a month. The best part about wood, though, is that it can be refinished in the event that damage does occur.
3. Soapstone
Soapstone is an attractive, natural quarried stone that ranges from light gray to green-black in color. While the material is soft and pliable, it’s also nonporous (i.e., it doesn’t require regular sealing like granite). Soapstone is also resistant to stains and acidic materials. The downside to soapstone is that it is susceptible to scratches and deep indentations. Light gray soapstone will also weather and darken over time, occasionally developing a patina finish. The material comes in smaller slabs, so seams will be visible in soapstone countertops longer than 7 feet.
4. Concrete
Concrete countertops have evolved a lot since their debut in the 1980s. These days, precast concrete countertops are available in a number of different colors. Generally, they’re flat and smooth. While concrete countertops have historically cracked and chipped easily, recent innovations have made them less prone to damage. Concrete is naturally strong and heat-resistant, and slabs can be sealed to prevent staining.
5. Stainless steel
There’s a reason restaurants use stainless steel countertops in their kitchens. It’s heat-, rust- and stain-resistant; it’s easy to clean; and it won’t absorb or harbor even the toughest bacteria. The downside to stainless steel countertops is that they scratch easily. For this reason, it’s best to use a cutting board any time you’re prepping food on a stainless steel countertop. Also, it’s a good idea to choose a brushed stainless finish that will help conceal any marks. At first blush, you may think that stainless feels ultramodern or cold, but a balance of stainless steel and wood can create a warm, timeless and functional kitchen.
Not sure which countertop to choose?
When you’re remodeling your kitchen, the most important question to ask yourself is this: Are you remodeling for yourself or a potential buyer? If you’re remodeling for yourself, go with what you like best. (And if you love granite, by all means, go with granite.) But if you’re remodeling with an eye toward selling, it’s best to go with a more neutral option. You’ll get the upscale look you’re going for without alienating granite-tired buyers.
HomeAdvisor is an online marketplace connecting homeowners with trusted service professionals to complete home projects. Visit HomeAdvisor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.