This home is at 339 Catfish Creek in Lake Placid. It is priced for $675,000 and is listed with Rick Buntenbach with Re/Max Realty Plus II in Lake Placid.
This home has the best views of Lake June, which can be seen from the moment you walk through the front door via the huge picture windows. The home has four bedrooms, three baths, an office that could be the fifth bedroom, living and family room, dining room, kitchen and the largest laundry room in the county!
This custom home has huge rooms, with the master bedroom having a sitting area overlooking the lake, two large walk-in closets, two separate vanities with a dedicated dressing area.
The home has been beautifully upgraded with so many features including marble flooring, granite counter tops, 12-foot ceilings throughout, crown molding, chair rail, jetted tub, gas fireplace with marble front and so much more.
Enjoy the evening with a glass of wine or the morning with a cup of coffee enjoying the beautiful views of the lake on the huge 30 by 32 screened-in porch with built-in bar area.
Lake June is a 3,300-acre fresh water clear lake perfect for fishing, swimming, boating and water sports. This home is located in the center of all of this with a gorgeous boardwalk down to the lake where there is a boat house big enough for a boat and two jet skis.
So many features in this home, you won’t be disappointed. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call 863-634-4024.
