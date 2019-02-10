Some iconic pairings stand the test of time. Like peanut butter and jelly (still a viable dinner option after a long day in the shop for this working mama), Holmes and Watson, and of course, blue and white chinoiserie in home decor. This iconic color combo is having a major moment in interior design, but we’re here to remind you it simply never went out of style.
Blue and white chinoiserie regained popularity in recent years with the resurgence of the ginger jar. Originally created for spice storage in ancient China, the classic piece has evolved to become less utilitarian and was widely synonymous with elegance in the mid-1960s. Even 30 years ago, ginger jars weren’t widely accessible, existing mostly in posh homes and antique shops.
This duo isn’t going anywhere. We love to use blue and white chinoiserie as a neutral. Its intricate nature and refined stature is a mainstay in New Traditional design, but the many possible pairings make it appropriate for so many styles and rooms.
There are so many ways to incorporate this stately duo into your home design. Try grouping three or five ginger jars; the asymmetry between the patterns and sizing makes for an interesting focal point for any room. Or, lean on the symmetry of two ginger jars flanking the edges of a dresser for a simpler look. Make a statement with citrus trees in large chinoiserie planters, or mix topiaries and other greenery with smaller pieces to introduce a fresh third color and take the look in a new direction. Want to just dip your toe in and see if this look works for your space? Pair a single piece with accessories you already own on your mantel or coffee table.
Did your ginger jar suffer an “oops” and lose a lid? Trust me, you aren’t alone. With a 2-year-old at home, I understand how that can happen. Don’t be afraid to repurpose your piece and turn it into a vase. Some tall twiggy branches or fresh-cut white lilies would add height and life to any vignette.
