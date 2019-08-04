This home is at 3781 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $174,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Step inside through the glass front door to this three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home to discover it is so much bigger than it looks! An abundance of windows let in natural light giving you a welcoming feel.
The beautiful kitchen has been extensively updated with wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, pantry and a counter eating area and pass-thru to the dining area. A door off the kitchen opens to the pavered patio area making grilling a breeze.
The family room and dining area have vaulted ceilings adding to the already open floor plan. Easy maintenance tile floors run throughout the home. The dining area features sliding glass doors leading to the pavered patio.
The home has a sun room that is currently being used as a computer area and kid’s playroom with a door to the spacious yard.
The owner’s suite features a huge walk-in closet that will make your friends green with envy! The spa-like owner’s bath boasts a double-sink granite vanity, walk-in tile shower and glass block windows.
The home has two other bedrooms for guests and the guest bath has a lovely granite counter top, tile flooring and a tub/shower combo. The laundry room is just off the kitchen for easy access.
With nearly a quarter acre yard, you’ll enjoy outdoor living, grilling and chilling in your lovely private side yard.
Built in 1995 but extensively updated, this home has 1,772 square feet of living area with 2,217 total square feet.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com and search for MLS 265412.
