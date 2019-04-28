This home is at 3726 Creekside Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $394,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry with the Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, three-bath, plus office, custom-built Winberry home shows pride of ownership everywhere you look. Winberry Homes is recognized for high quality construction, livable design and many unique and exclusive features.
The first thing you’ll notice is the extensive professional landscaping. The large planting area is full of native Florida plants as well as oak trees that provide shade. The attractive barrel tile roof means years and years of roof life for you.
This immaculate open floor plan boasts many features you would expect in an executive home including 12-foot ceilings throughout, moldings, accent arched windows and door openings, a gas fireplace with marble hearth and surround and custom built-ins. The formal living room is spacious enough for a seating area where you can enjoy the view of the gas fireplace as well as space for a grand piano.
This kitchen is sure to please the chef in the family with its white cabinets and quartz topped island large enough to seat four or more. The island separates the kitchen and the family room which, boasts wood laminate flooring and large windows that offer a fantastic view of the back yard.
The room has built-in cabinets with wiring for a complete home theater surround sound system. A breakfast area with mitered windows is adjacent for informal family meals.
A formal dining room in the front of the home features crown molding, chair rail, ceramic floors and arched windows. This is the perfect room for holiday dinners with family and friends.
The spacious owner’s suite includes a sitting area with views of the garden and access to the lanai. It features a tray ceiling over the bed area and two closets with mirrored doors. The owner’s bath boasts a jetted tub, large walk-in shower, two separate vanities and a glass block window.
The office off the great room has a wall of built-in cabinets and double French doors allowing you to close it off when working.
There are two other bedrooms and two baths in this split floor plan home, giving both the owners and their guests privacy. One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bath.
As lovely as the inside of this home is, the exterior landscaping makes outdoor living a dream. The large, screened lanai has a fabulous view of the back yard. There is also a patio perfect for grilling. The extensively landscaped rear yard has shade trees as well as a garden full of native plants, as well as a butterfly garden. The back yard is separated from the golf course by a decorative black metal fence and a buffer area on the golf course side of the fence.
The two-car plus golf cart garage has a workshop area and the attic above has been floored with plywood for storage.
Other features of this fabulous home include a new water heater, dual zoned remote-control air-conditioning systems, new screening on the lanai, a propane tank buried in the yard providing gas to the fireplace and grill, and a 150-foot irrigation well. It is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac.
This home offers 3,095 square feet of living space, with 4,273 total square footage.
To schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com.
