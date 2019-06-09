This home is at 2134 Countryhaven Lane in Sebring. It is priced for $329,900 and is listed with Anita Zahn with Advantage Realty #1.
Are you looking for move in ready? This home has been totally redone, and it is new, new, new!
This beautiful home has three bedrooms and two baths with 2,533 square feet under air on one acre. The home is just 200 yards to a public boat launch on Lake Josephine.
The home has a freshly painted interior. The new kitchen features high-end granite and new cabinets, professional appliances and two pantries.
New wood look tile is throughout the home. It also features vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, wth the living room fireplace being brick and having a new live edge mantel.
The homs has all new energy efficient Anderson windows, a new air conditioner and water heater.
A guest bath has new vanities, has been newly tiled and features a jetted tub, with door out to the Florida room.
The master bath has a vessel sink, new vanity, newly tiled shower with bench seat and a separate garden tub.
All bedrooms have walk in closets.
The Florida room is 13 by 35 and has new windows. The room is under air making this a great place for entertaining as it has a wet bar, fireplace and lots of room for whatever you desire like a pool table, gaming, etc.
The property has a detached carport and workshop with an air-conditioning window unit. There is a paver driveway and paver flooring in the garage, with plenty of room to park an RV.
There are several decks, which are all new: a patio deck is great for grilling and family gatherings, a fire pit area; and a play house for the kids; small greenhouse also.
An in-house laundry area features granite countertop, utility sink, and cabinets for storage. This home has lots of storage and so many more upgrades.
The property is fenced with a nice gated entry and lots of oak trees.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Zahn at 863-840-1420 or email anitazahn@gmail.com. You can also visit anitazahn.com. Search for MLS 263982.
