This home is at 1366 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $310,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This beautiful lakefront property is situated on Lake Josephine with almost an acre of land. The property has an additional guest house completely private from the main home.
The main house boasts 2,488 living square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an expansive screened porch area. The home has been completely updated throughout.
The tastefully decorated and spacious kitchen includes newer appliances, Corian countertops, an island with pull out drawers and a pass-through window to the lanai.
The home provides great space for entertaining guests and a relaxing atmosphere while enjoying the view of the lake.
On the upper floor, French doors open onto a large balcony finished with composite decking from the master suite and guest bedroom. The view from the balcony are awesome.
The property has a fully fenced backyard with a fire pit where you can enjoy the cool evening breeze and the sounds of nature.
A unique feature of the property is the guest house, which has a full kitchen, full bathroom plus a loft. This could also be used as a rental for additional income.
Other highlights include a new roof in 2018, a 30 by 29 two-car carport, another large carport at 30 by 18, and a 20 by 12 shed. There is plenty of room for vehicles and recreational toys.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridapropeties.com.
OPEN HOUSE
1-3 p.m. today
DIRECTIONS
1366 Lake Josephine Drive, Sebring
From U.S. 27 south of Sebring, turn onto Lake Josephine Drive, heading west. THe home is on the right.
