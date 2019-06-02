This home is at 4609 Sandwedge Way in Sebring. It is priced for $299,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This custom-built, one-owner home with circular driveway is in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Sebring — Golf Hammock. It is a beautiful four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with a four-car garage. It boasts 3,286 square feet of living space and 4,304 total square feet under roof on an oversized corner lot.
As you enter through the double doors into the foyer, the dining room is to the right and the living room is to the left. The living room has large bay windows with recessed lighting and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.
This home offers the perfect floor plan with three bedrooms, a guest bathroom and a half bath on the one side of the house. Guest bedrooms have crown molding, engineered oak wood flooring and walk-in closets.
One the other side of the house, is the private master suite with cathedral ceilings, a bay window with recessed lighting and two large walk-in closets. The master bath has a jetted garden tub and a walk-in shower with double shower heads.
The kitchen has lots of cabinets, a wrap around bar, double sinks with plenty of counter space and a desk area.
A large family room is off the kitchen and is a perfect space for entertaining guests or as an area to relax. The backyard has plenty of space for a pool if desired.
The roof was replaced in 2010, and the home has two newer air-conditioning units, an irrigation system with new pump, in-house utility room and lots of garage space.
If you are looking for a great family home stop your search now. This home is move-in ready and you are going to love this spacious open floor plan.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
