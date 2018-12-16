This home is at 1701 Chip-It Way in Sebring. It is priced for $214,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This property is located in much desired Golf Hammock Country Club. The home was built in 1993 and has had a lot of updating done over the years. This beautifully manicured lawn also includes easy maintenance landscaping, fresh mulch and includes a nice sized shed that was purchased in 2016. All appliances are included with this home.
The interior features three bedrooms, two baths, a formal living and dining room as well as a 12 by 16. family room/den that could easily be made into a fourth bedroom if desired. The family room and formal dining room have oak hardwood flooring with a tile entry.
You will love the open floor plan this home offers plus its cathedral ceilings in the living and dining areas.
The kitchen has white cabinets with plenty of storage and drawer space and includes silestone counter tops plus a breakfast nook overlooking the rear porch.
The master bedroom is quite large and features newer wood laminate flooring, a walk-in closet and doors to the porch. The master bath has a double-sink vanity, jetted corner tub and a corner shower.
Both guest bedrooms have nicely sized closet space and are very light and bright. The guest bath also has a nice vanity and tub/shower combination.
This home also features an oversized laundry room equipped with washer, dryer, laundry sink and built-in desk area with added storage and cabinet space. The air conditioning was replaced in 2011 and the roof was replaced in 2014.
The home’s oversized garage has room for two cars plus a golf cart and has plenty of room for storage too.
If you are looking for a great home with plenty of space and located in a super neighborhood, then this is the one for you! Grab your morning cup of coffee or afternoon glass of tea and join us on the large rear porch and start enjoying all this home and neighborhood have to offer.
To make an appointment to preview this home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You can also visit teresabock.com or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.