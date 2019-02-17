This home is at 4417 Medina Way in Sebring. It is priced for $234,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This is a beautiful Mark Gose built home in the popular golfing community of Harder Hall has lush landscaping, three bedrooms, two baths, and a split, open floor plan with high ceilings, crown molding and thermopane windows.
The huge kitchen is the focal point of the home with hard surface counters, roll out pantry shelves, lots of counter space, and a large breakfast bar with bar stools included.
The bright and open dining room is spacious enough to fit a large table and hutch. From the living room, French doors open up to a large enclosed porch that is the perfect space for entertaining.
A great bonus space is between the front door and the living room, which is ideal for a desk, sitting area, breakfast nook or for a special or unique piece of furniture.
The spacious master suite features lots of natural light with two walk-in closets. The master bath has a large double-sink vanity, hot tub with jets, and glassed-in shower.
The home also has two nicely sized guest bedrooms and a guest bath. The bath has a double-sink vanity, a gorgeously tiled shower and a convenient side door leading to the white vinyl fenced in backyard.
Large vehicles will likely fit in the two-car garage, which has a side golf cart entrance, and an indoor utility room with laundry tub.
A bonus for this home is its brand new roof. This beautiful home is move-in ready and primed for its new owners.
For more information, call Campbell at 863-381-1848. Ask about MLS 260538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.