This home is at 3614 Monza Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $199,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a spectacular home in the Manor Hill area of Sun ‘n Lakes. It is a spacious home with three bedrooms, two baths, plus a bonus room. It has been very well maintained and offers so many really nice features.
This home will get your attention the moment you walk up to the beautiful landscaped entrance and the decorative double glassed front doors.
The kitchen has solid wood oak cabinets, large pantry, lots of counter space, stove with custom hood, plant shelves, built-in desk area and a dining area with bay windows.
Off the kitchen is the bonus room and large screened-in lanai with textured concrete flooring.
The master suite includes a walk-in closet, newly tiled master bath, solid wood cabinets, neutral colors, linen closet, large shower and bathtub.
The home has a split floor plan. On the other side of the home are two guest bedrooms, a guest bath and a private entrance to one of the bedrooms.
The in-house utility room has a sink and lots of cabinet space for extra storage.
A new air-conditioning unit was installed in 2014. The home has Pro tech armor coat on all windows, lanai wired 220, portable generator, and all soffits and gutters have been replaced. There are many other attractive features to this home that you will love.
To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
