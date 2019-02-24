This home is at 115 Sunbird Place in Sebring. It is priced for $89,500 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
This well-maintained mobile home on a double lot (owned land) is situated in a quiet 55-plus community is a must see. It is the perfect home for full or part-time residence.
It is a spacious home with three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. It has many upgrades. The entire kitchen has been completely remodeled including tiled counter tops, new cabinets, fixtures and backslash with an open concept.
The master bedroom is nicely sized and the master bath is freshly painted with a dual vanity, new tile flooring plus a linen closet.
Guests will enjoy their privacy in this roomy home with full guest bath that has been tastefully done with neutral tile.
The large dining room plus family room is perfect for entertaining.
The attached 40-by-12 workshop is perfect for additional storage or hobbies. Enjoy the peace and quiet relaxing on the screened porch with only nature behind this beautiful home.
This property is centrally located, close to shopping and in a well-kept neighborhood. The roof is newer, installed in 2013. The home comes partially furnished.
The annual homeowner’s association fee is $120.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com. Ask about MLS 260505.
